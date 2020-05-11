New York —

A few days after the birth of her first child, the actress shared a tender photograph in which she posed in a bikini with the sea behind her.

Sherlyn

Photo:

Saúl Díaz / Reform Agency

Sherlyn She is going through one of the most desired stages of her life and since she confirmed that she would be a mother thanks to artificial insemination, she has not stopped sharing the beautiful moments she lives.

A few days after the birth of her first child, the 34-year-old actress is more than happy and not for less, because the day she had long awaited is finally about to arrive.

Through her Instagram stories, the television star shared that she is in the 38th week of pregnancy so she already has almost everything ready to welcome her baby.

This May 10, Sherlyn She could not miss such a special date, so through her social profile she revealed a tender photograph taken a few months ago in the Mexican Caribbean, to where she traveled especially to pamper herself and her son.

The image was accompanied with an emotional message in which he expressed his happiness for the upcoming arrival of the baby, of whom, by the way, has not yet revealed the name it will bear.

“Without a doubt the most special May 10, waiting for the love of my life! I couldn’t have a better gift“, It is read next to the tender image that so far has about 50 thousand likes.

Shortly before, he shared a video in which he is seen enjoying a delicious iced cake.

.