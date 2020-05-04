New York —

Daniela Cortés gave testimony to the attacks she would have received from Sebastián Villa

Sebastián Villa would have beaten his ex-partner until causing a termination of the pregnancy.

Daniela Cortés, ex-partner of Boca Juniors player Sebastián Villa, who accused the Colombian of gender violence, He reported that in May of last year, after a confrontation with striker Xeneize, she was beaten to the point of causing a termination of pregnancy that she had just confirmed.

“We had a discussion in Argentina. At that moment he hit me and mistreated me, that same day I had impressive bleeding, I had had a home urine test (pregnancy) and it had given a positive result, “Cortés declared. in an interview for the Argentine channel Crónica TV. “The next day I woke up with colic, I went to the doctor and they did an ultrasound, they saw that the endometrium was dilated, but there was no fetus,” he added.

Just Tuesday on his Instagram account, Cortés had made public the alleged attacks that Sebastián Villa had caused him, which led him to file a formal complaint with the Argentine authorities, who as a precautionary measure ordered the Boca attacker not to approach his ex-girlfriend, in addition to preventing him from leaving the country in the following 30 days.

Likewise, Daniela Cortés described Villa as a “bipolar” person and with disorders in their behavior. “At times he is fine, happy, shows joy, and the next moment he is rude, insulting,” he explained.

For now, the case is already being followed up by the corresponding authorities; However, The confinement measures established by the Argentine government due to the coronavirus could delay the course of the investigation.

