New York —

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife opened her heart to the great difficulties this has brought to her family

The famed Sharon Osbourne, a television collaborator and celebrity herself, has not hesitated to open up about the way her children, Jack and Kelly, they managed rbreak his “heart” by ending up falling, years ago, into the same addiction to alcohol and drugs that marked a good part of the career of his father, the rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who today enjoys a much healthier lifestyle after suffering various health problems in recent times.

“We have a family history of drugs and drinking dependency, one that is not exactly encouraging. I have the impression that [mis hijos] They saw their father go through very hard things, and at first they did not even want to prove it … But then things ended very badly. It broke my heart to see them in a similar situation, “Sharon acknowledged in his interview to the podcast of Dax Shepard, hinting that a somewhat more permissive attitude towards moderate consumption of these substances could have avoided an extreme situation.

Fortunately, the history of abuse of his now thirty-something suckers is a thing of the past And, in this sense, the matriarch of the clan is very satisfied with the willpower that they exhibited in their respective recovery processes. Without going any further, Kelly Osbourne openly celebrated her second consecutive year of sobriety before her social media followers.

However, the damage and suffering are still very much in Sharon’s mind, to the point of admitting that all the experiences lived have made her a more cautious woman than it was before and on constant alert. Call me conservative, but I can no longer approve the use of these things for recreational purposes. If it is under medical supervision, in that case I accept it ”, he sentenced.

