New York —

Man killed in shark attack while surfing off Santa Cruz county shoreline

Photo:

PEDRO PARDO / . / .

A surfer was killed in a shark attack on a northern California beach, California State Parks officials reported Saturday.

#BREAKING: A shark attack occurred today at Sand Dollar Beach in Santa Cruz County. This beach is next to Manresa State Beach south of Aptos. No immediate information is available on the medical status of the victim. Attack happened within 100 yards of the shore. @ kron4news pic.twitter.com/FPkOaQjwcv – Amy Larson (@ AmyLarson25) May 9, 2020

The 26-year-old man was surfing in front of Manresa State Beach at the northern tip of Monterey Bay around 1:30 p.m. when attacked by an unknown shark species, California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim’s name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff’s agents notified the man’s family.

#UPDATE: Surfer killed in shark attack off Santa Cruz coast https://t.co/kVjqFO5Sj7 pic.twitter.com/gjgJTABe6b – KTVU (@KTVU) May 10, 2020

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Posters were posted warning bathers about the attack. The sign said the attack occurred less than 100 yards from shore.

“State Parks expresses its condolences to the victim’s family,” the statement said.

The number of people who have come to surf and swim has been constant, while local officials close the beach every day from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. to discourage an increase in visitors to the coast during the coronavirus crisis.

.