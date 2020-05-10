New York —

Man killed in shark attack while surfing off Santa Cruz county shoreline

A surfer was killed in a shark attack on a northern California beach, California State Parks officials reported Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was surfing in front of Manresa State Beach at the northern tip of Monterey Bay around 1:30 p.m. when attacked by an unknown shark species, California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim’s name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff’s agents notified the man’s family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Posters were posted warning bathers about the attack. The sign said the attack occurred less than 100 yards from shore.

“State Parks expresses its condolences to the victim’s family,” the statement said.

The number of people who have come to surf and swim has been constant, while local officials close the beach every day from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. to discourage an increase in visitors to the coast during the coronavirus crisis.

