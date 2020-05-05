New York —

Each governor is dictating his own measures to try to resume economic activity

Seven states in the US and Puerto Rico began their economic activity on Monday, while privately the White House estimates that the death rate could double to 3,000 a day, almost double the current average, according to local media information that the government denies.

Seven states (Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia) and Puerto Rico, the associated free territory of the United States with limited autonomy, the blinds of some restaurants, gyms and beauty salons began to rise.

However, the revival is being gradual and each state is dictating their own rules on which businesses to reopen, under what conditions, and which ones to keep closed.

For example, this Monday, most of the restaurants and Florida stores were able to hang the “Open” sign, but only served customers up to 25% of capacity.

The reopening plan in Florida does not apply to the two counties of the Miami metropolitan area (Miami-Dade and Broward) or Palm Beach, which will remain in quarantine because they have been the hardest hit by the virus, which in the entire state has left more than 35,000 infections and more than 1,300 deaths.

In Florida they continue gyms and beauty salons closedAlthough they have already opened in other states such as Missouri and South Carolina.

California announces reopening for this week

Total, 24 of the 50 US states have already reopened part of their economy, while the states most affected by the pandemic, such as New York, neighboring New Jersey and Michigan remain closedThey plan to start a phased reopening in the coming weeks, though.

For his part, the Governor of California, the Democrat Gavin Newsom announced that this Friday retail stores such as bookstores, florists, toy stores will open their doors and sporting goods outlets, among others; although restaurants have not yet received authorization.

“We are going to enter the next phase this week. This is a very positive sign and it has happened for only one reason: the data says it can happenNewsom said at a press conference.

California was one of the first states hit by the virus, but in recent weeks it has managed to reduce the number of infections, which in total have reached 52,000.

More than 3,000 deaths per day

As preparations to reopen the economy accelerate, the Government has raised its predictions on the mortality of the virus, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post, which accessed an internal document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

According to that document, the Executive estimates that the virus could leave 3,000 deaths every day until June 1, almost double in Comparison to the average of 1,750 currently registered. In addition, infections could reach 200,000 daily by the end of the month., about 25,000 more cases than those currently recorded.

In response, a White House spokesman, Judd Deere, did not deny that those estimates are true, but explained that the document that the newspapers accessed is not finalIt has not been endorsed by the different branches of the Government, nor has it been examined by the group of experts created to face the pandemic.

Therefore, Deere argued that the data “are not representative” and contradict the “scientific approach” of US President Donald Trump.

“The rules that the president has presented to reopen the US are based on a scientific approach that has been agreed by leading health experts and infectious diseases from the federal government. The health of the American people continues to be President Trump’s top priority, “said Deere.

On Sunday, in an interview with the Fox network, the president already raised his prediction of the number of deaths and said that the virus could cost the lives of between 75,000 and 100,000 people in the country.

Nearly $ 3 trillion in debt

Despite the risks, the president has invited states to reopen their businesses to avoid further deterioration in the economy with high unemployment and debt figures.

This same Monday, Trump gave the Treasury Department permission to issue debt worth $ 2.99 trillion from April through June, in order to finance the stimulus measures.

The 2.99 trillion of public debt is almost double what the Treasury borrowed for all of last year, when it issued debt worth $ 1.28 trillion.

In the US, the virus has caused more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and more than 68,000 deaths, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.

.