Approving new financial aid for individuals and families would imply a minimum monthly outlay of $ 304 billion (billion), according to estimates.

The Treasury Department along with the IRS distribute the stimulus checks.

The possible approval of a measure in the United States Congress to send a second round of monthly checks of at least $ 2,000 it would cost the government no less than $ 304 trillion (billion) a month, according to the calculations made by Forbes.

Although it is an estimate, since even any measure could be amended in the process; To arrive at a figure, Forbes used the Social Security Salary Statistics and established the number of taxpayers who would be eligible to receive payments under the proposed measures and how much the treasury would involve in fiscal terms.

In light of this detail, it should be noted that some of the legislation on the table clearly specifies that not all beneficiaries would have had to have filed a tax return, so the numbers could increase.

“Emergency Money for the People Act”

In the case of the measure presented by Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Ro Khanna, the estimate of eligible individuals is 158.5 million people, or 94.53% of employees. The program, which would last up to 12 months, would involve the disbursement of $ 316 billion.

Economic Crisis Support Act

The measure presented by Kamala Harris (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Ed Markley (D-MA) in the Senate provides for a minimum of six months of incentives, although the period for which it could be extended is under discussion.

Under the legislation, over 152 million people would receive the aid. Its cost is estimated at more than $ 304 trillion a month.

Automatic Boost to Communities Act

The so-called ABC law, one of the least talked about, was presented by representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

In this proposal, which does not establish eligibility restrictions, the aid could be extended for at least one year after the first.

Under the plan, more than 168 million employees would receive checks; for an approximate cost of more than $ 336 billion monthly.

It should be noted that these estimates leave out the additional incentives provided in the legislation for dependents and non-working spouses.

The high cost of the proposals is partly what keeps lock the discussion in Congress; apart from the different visions between Democrats and Republicans on the direction of aid to alleviate the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus.

For many Republicans, universal income-inspired measures maintain a state of government dependency and do not promote people going out to work.

Under the first stimulus package contained in the CARES Act, some 150 million Americans are supposed to receive the minimum incentive of $ 1,200, which for many congressmen is not enough to stabilize homes in the midst of the crisis.

