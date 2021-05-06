New York Senate wants to ban the sale of pets in stores and consider their “custody” in divorces



More protection for dogs in NY.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The New York State Senate passed bipartisan legislation that seeks to ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.

The ordinance would enter into force one year after becoming law. The promoter of the text, Senator (D) Mike Gianaris, says he seeks to cut what he calls the “puppy factory ”. “We should not treat animals as if they were a commodity, as if they were a can of soup that we take off the supermarket shelf to buy,” he said.

Some other measures passed in the Senate yesterday clarify the definition of what is considered “aggravated animal cruelty”, require that an abandoned property be searched for animals and require that the courts consider the best interest of a pet when they belong to a couple. that gets divorced.

An undercover investigation by “The Humane Society of USA” last year found that many New York pet stores sourced puppies from breeders who provided poor conditions, Pix11 narrowed down.

Although the legislation prevents stores from selling pets, it will allow them work with animal rescue organizations to make them available for adoption. And people might as well buy pets directly from responsible breeders.

The bill was approved in the Senate last year, but it did not reach the floor in the Assembly. This year, defenders are looking for a different result. “We are seeing some progress in the Assembly this year. Hopefully we’ll get it done before the session ends, ”Gianaris commented.

Libby Post of the New York State Animal Protection Federation (NYSAPF) supports the bill, noting that adoption fees go directly to shelters or rescue centers and that the practice provides foot traffic for stores continue to benefit from sales of animal products.