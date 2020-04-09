By Nathan Layne and Stephanie Kelly

Apr 9 (.) – New York state saw the number of people newly admitted to a hospital drop in the past 24 hours to the lowest level since the coronavirus outbreak began, a sign that social distancing measures They worked, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

But Cuomo also revealed that the death toll rose to 799 on Wednesday, a record for the third day in a row, and spoke of rising economic costs in the state that he said far outweighed the impact of the September 11 attacks. 2001.

New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, has recorded 7,067 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, or nearly half of the total nationwide.

Overall, the United States recorded 32,449 new cases of coronavirus and another 1,942 deaths since the last report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday, bringing the death toll in the country to 14,696. The total number of infected in the country reaches 427,460. [nL2N2BX1NO]

Cuomo said he planned to add more funeral directors to deal with the consequences of what he characterized as a “silent explosion” that has sent “ripples through society” and represents the “same evil” that terrorized New York in 2001. .

Despite the increasing number of victims, Cuomo said the closure of businesses and schools and other measures of social distancing had helped reduce new hospitalizations to just 200 people on Wednesday, a third of the previous day’s level and the lowest since the crisis began. He reiterated that New York was “flattening the curve.”

However, he warned that any relaxation of the quarantines risked causing new outbreaks, pointing out that the deadly 1918 Spanish flu pandemic had come in three waves.

