MADRID – Sea or pool water are, “in principle, quite hostile means” for coronaviruses, according to the virologist Javier Cantón, although he warns that there are no scientific studies on their permanence in these places.

The arrival of good weather and the start of the confinement de-escalation plan has raised the question of when and how to access beaches and swimming pools and if their waters are safe from the COVID-19.

The Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality has just commissioned the Higher Council for Scientific Research to study the behavior of the coronavirus in water and sand, as it is essential information for taking measures to open these places.

Canton, virologist of the Autonomous University of Madrid, indicates to Efe that both sea and pool water are, “in principle, quite hostile media” for this type of virus.

Coronaviruses have an envelope, a lipid membrane, and when they enter salt water, they tend to plasmolysis, that is, the water inside the virus tends to go outside. That “could inactivate it.”

In the case of swimming pools, the reason is the chlorine that is added to the water and that, “in principle, would also be effective for this,” says Cantón.

However, the virologist warns that on these aspects he has not found specific scientific studies and that “the situation had never come that a coronavirus would have paralyzed entire countries.”

Canton’s opinion on swimming pools is in line with that indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC), whose website contains advice and recommendations for citizens before Covid-19.

The US body indicates that “there is no evidence to show that the COVID-19 can spread between humans through water “and adds that” proper maintenance and disinfection (with chlorine and bromine) of swimming pools should be effective in fighting “the disease.

However, the virologist warns that this does not mean that swimming pools or beaches are free of risks, which he associates with crowds.

“I can imagine a pool bar or a beach bar crowded with people. “That is a very large focus of infection,” he says.

Nor would certain equipment, such as a pool railing or stairs to enter and exit it, be free of risks, which can be touched by a person who, without knowing that he is a carrier of the virus, has previously touched his face, considers the scientific.

As for the behavior of the coronavirus on sand, he says that he does not know any scientific studies, even in the case of MERS, which was first detected in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and was the subject of his doctoral thesis.

The virologist considers two possibilities, although he points out that it is only his opinion. The first time a person sneezes and the virus falls into the sand, which is then blown away by the wind, which “could serve as a means of dispersal.”

But, on the other hand, sand is a medium balance, where the droplets of saliva “could evaporate quickly” and, in that case, the virus “would tend to deactivate itself because it needs an aqueous medium.”

What we do have data about is the permanence of the coronavirus on other surfaces and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)It can survive up to 72 hours in plastic and stainless steel, less than four in copper and less than 24 in cardboard, although the WHO recalls on its website that all of them can be “easily cleaned with common household disinfectants that will kill the virus.”

