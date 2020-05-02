For coronavirus: New York schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Friday what was already forecast: New York schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, and the more than 2.5 million students, both basic and secondary education, and university students, must continue taking their classes virtually until June 26, when the academic cycle officially ends.

“From Pre-Kindergarten to universities will continue to be closed,” Cuomo said, warning that the decision on summer programs will be announced in late May. He also explained that it is still too early to announce whether in September, when students should return to classes, (including 1.1 million from the Big Apple), schools will be opened or not.

However, the Governor said that from now on, the 4,800 educational establishments in the state will have to work on the elaboration of a reopening plan that incorporates protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Those plans must incorporate everything that we are doing in society at the moment and what we have learned. As for business, the plans must also be presented by schools and universities and the State will have to approve them, “said Cuomo.

Despite his announcement to keep the school closed, the Governor assured that the outlook for continuing to control “the beast” is encouraging, and this is demonstrated by the reduction in hospitalizations, people with tubes and deaths. Deaths in the past 24 hours decreased from 306 to 289, the lowest number since the pandemic’s chaos began, which has already left a total of 18,277 deaths (13,000 in the Big Apple). The infections already reach 313,545 cases, of which 164,505 have been registered in the five counties.

And with the next goal in mind of continuing to decrease hospitalizations, which were 974 yesterday and have remained less than 1,000 in recent days, Cuomo announced that a program for more information on patients is being implemented.

“Less than a thousand cases a day is a figure that is still very high. We have to take it to the next level and for that we need more hospital-specific information on new cases. The enemy is on the run, the virus has been reduced, but we need more specific information to create the battle plan, “said the political leader.

“We are investigating directions, if they are essential workers, where they work, how they transport themselves, where they live, if they are from nursing homes, what are their sexes, ages, health states and demographics to work to reduce the spread,” he added. Cuomo. “289 deaths is less than this has been, but it is still terrible. They are good numbers, good news, but they are still very high ”.

The president insisted on continuing with the rules imposed so far, at least until May 15 (until when the closure and quarantine were extended) to avoid a possible increase in cases and praised the behavior of New Yorkers.

“30 days ago all the numbers were going up, but New Yorkers literally changed the reality and the path of the spread of the virus, and reversed that with closings, masks, social distancing,” said the state president. “Now we have to look not in retrospect but in perspective and see that our actions will change the trajectory. Our current actions will determine the future, depending on what we do today, we will determine who will be sick tomorrow.”

The state president also mentioned that the state will continue with the investigations to nursing homes such as the one in Washington Heights, in Manhattan, which has received several complaints.

NY coronavirus numbers:

289 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. 306 deaths occurred the previous day. 313,545 are infected in the state. 164,505 are infected in the Big Apple. 2,706 new infections in the last 24 hours. 954 new hospitalizations on the last day.