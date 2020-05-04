New York —

The former United States ambassador to Mexico says she never saw corroborated information about the former Mexican secretary, now a prisoner in the American Union.

MEXICO – After an interview was published where Roberta Jacobson assures that the government of the then President Felipe Calderón knew of the links of Genaro García Luna with drug trafficking, the former ambassador of the United States in Mexico clarified his sayings to Process magazine and said that what was known about those links were rumors and that she never saw corroborated information.

Jacobson resorted to his Twitter account to clarify that the United States was aware of the rumors of the alleged links of García Luna with drug traffickingBut he specified that when it comes to officials, as in this case, care must be taken.

And the fact is that an interview was published over the weekend by the Mexican magazine Proceso to the former American ambassador, where she affirmed that the ex-government of Calderón (2006-2012) knew of the links of his former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna with the drug cartels, mainly with the Sinaloa cartel, once led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“Let us be clear about what I said, and I have always said about former Secretary García Luna: 1. I never saw any corroborated information about participation in drug trafficking,” he highlights in a message published on his Twitter account.

“2. We knew the adventures of García Luna … but we had to work with him, “said the former US diplomat.

Jacobson followed the clarifications on his statements to the magazine, which he said gave in the context of a judicial investigation, which is not within his jurisdiction.

“3. There is no back story or conspiracy for “why now.” The same answers I gave months ago when he was arrested. A journalist decided to write a story, “said the former ambassador of the United States in Mexico.

“Blaming the United States for data it had and suggesting that the Mexican government did not have the same information about an official’s corruption or problems is probably as innocent and, frankly, worse than duplicity,” said Jacobson.

In the interview with Proceso, Jacobson revealed that the authorities of his country gathered rumors and information about the relationship with the Sinaloa cartel that García Luna had, now imprisoned in the United States for drug trafficking.

Jacobson, US ambassador to Mexico from May 2016 to May 2018, noted that the information her country collected about the former Mexican security minister it came from Mexican officials who received and had on the corruption of García Luna.

The former ambassador denied to the Mexican weekly that the United States had committed omissions for not having acted at the time against the then advisor, friend, confidant and member of Calderón’s cabinet.

“The Mexican government knew as much as we did and never took action at the time and therefore I find it a little naive to blame the United States for not taking action,” said Jacobson, who was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in July 2012, the magazine reported. Mexican.

García Luna was arrested in December 2019 in Dallas, Texas on drug trafficking charges and also for having received bribes from Joaquín Guzmán “El Chapo”, leader of the Sinaloa cartel, to allow it to operate with impunity in the country.

According to the indictment, between 2001 and 2012 García Luna received money in exchange for providing protection to the Sinaloa cartel for its drug trafficking activities.

Between 2001 and 2005 García Luna headed the Federal Investigation Agency (AFI) of Mexico that was created in 2001 during the presidency of Vicente Fox, and later became Minister of Public Security during the mandate of Felipe Calderón.

The former Mexican minister is in a New York prison awaiting trial and since his capture the authorities have twice denied him his request to be released on bail.

