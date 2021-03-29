New York returns to the top of COVID-19 cases despite vaccination plan



Despite the vaccination plan, New York is registering an increase in infections and there are those who associate this with the relaxation of measures

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this Monday with great optimism, that New York City continues to make significant progress in vaccination programs against COVID-19, and this week is expected to reach the record number of 4 million people vaccinated. But at the same time, despite the efforts promoted to vaccinate New Yorkers, there is a new concern on the table: infections are increasing and New York has once again risen to the top of the table. COVID-19 cases nationally, preceded only by New Jersey that ranks first in infections.

According to data on infections in both states, in recent weeks New Jersey has increased its new cases by 37%, with 23,600 infections reported every seven days, while New York in the last week registered 54,600 reports of people with the virus. The neighboring state has 647 new cases per 100,000 residents, while New York reaches 548 per 100,000, which is not alien to the national panorama, which went from having an average of around 62,000 cases a day when the rates two weeks ago were 54,000.

Despite the numbers on new infections, the outlook in hospitals is nothing like the darkest months of last year when the hospital system overflowed and deaths exceeded the 900 daily cases.

Mayor De Blasio confirmed that the positivity rate of the COVID-19 of new patients admitted is very high, on the order of 73.47%, like the average daily cases, estimated on the last day in 3,641, with a seven-day average of 6.19%.

De Blasio He said New York must always be alert to the data and insisted on the urgency of continuing vaccination efforts to the full.

“We have to make sure that decisions in New York are always made following data and science,” said the Mayor. “It is painful, but we know what we have to do from now on: we have to vaccinate the maximum number of people and we must stick to the intelligent guidance that the doctors have given us until we are absolutely sure that we have turned the corner.”

50,000 deaths are exceeded

The report of New York’s return to the top of cases nationwide along with New Jersey, comes just as the college Johns Hopkins reported that deaths from COVID-19 in New York State exceeded 50,000 this Monday. With an average of 76 deaths per day, the state reached 50,017, between confirmed and presumed cases.

Experts have asked to rethink COVID management policies that have been implemented in recent weeks and even President Biden, without going into detail, mentioned that “people are letting their guard down.”

Since last month, Governor Andrew Cuomo authorized the return of large stadiums with sporting events and concerts, to 10% of their capacity, the capacity of restaurants was increased to 50% in the city, cinemas were reopened and even fitness classes in gyms were resumed and not it is known for sure if this has had any direct impact on the increase in infections.

De Blasio referred to the deaths registered in New York so far and assured that the number of 50,000 cases should be a warning bell.

“This is a very grim milestone for New York State, 50,000 New Yorkers that we lost. I think it is a reminder to take this disease very seriously. I believe that is a reminder to us that this is not over yet, follow the data and the science, follow the precautions that health care leaders have constantly told us to follow, not to relax in the wrong way, ”said the president of the Big Apple.