New York returned to the massive events with Foo Fighters – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Foo Fighters performed this Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York, marking the return to indoor concerts at full capacity in the Big Apple, after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Only one hundred percent vaccinated people were able to attend the concert, so they did not use face masks and social distance was eliminated.

“Madison Square Garden is ready. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and we’re excited to finally welcome a crowd full of fully vaccinated and roaring Foo Fighters fans, “said James Dolan, CEO and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

At the concert, Foo Fighters presented a preview of their tribute to Bee Gees that will be released, on Record Store Day, on July 17, a 10-song LP titled Heil Satin, which will include covers by the Gibb brothers band.

“We started recording the instrumental track and then I thought, ‘Ok, I’m going to go out and sing it…’ Let me tell you: I’ve never sung like this before, but it was the easiest song I’ve ever sung in my entire life,” Dave Grohl said of the new CD.

Meanwhile, the state of New York announced last week that it lifted the restrictions implemented against the pandemic, after reaching the threshold of 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose.