New York —

Not everyone supports the incentive that would stretch for at least six months to help Americans pay rent and other obligations

Despite the supposed increase in support for the Democratic measure to provide a second $ 2,000 economic stimulus check, there is no bipartisan agreement at the moment to guarantee its approval.

Although one of the authors of the measure, the California representative Ro Khanna, He highlighted in a recent tweet that there are already 70 legislators who approve the Emergency Money for the People Act; the path to possible confirmation is bumpy.

The measure that is sought to be included in a fourth economic stimulus package to mitigate the effects of the crisis caused by the impact of the coronavirus, does not have the necessary Republican support to become law, Forbes reported. Although the House of Representatives to which Khanna belongs is a Democratic majority, the Senate and President Donald Trump, who must stamp his signature on the legislation, are Republicans and have expressed resistance to the initiative.

The project presented by Khanna in coordination with the Ohio representative Tim Ryan, provides for an incentive of $ 2,000 dollars a month minimum for individuals for up to one year.

To qualify, individuals must be 16 years of age and older and generate $ 130,000 or less annually.

That being the case, as millions of Americans cross their fingers for a second relief check to pay for housing rent and other obligations, the proposal remains on the table.

The first round of $ 1,200 checks drawn up under the CARES Act, under one of the economic stimulus packages approved in Congress, began arriving about a month ago; aid is expected to total 150 million Americans. The first to receive shipments from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) In coordination with the Treasury Department, the beneficiaries with bank accounts were directly deposited with the money. Later, -specifically on April 24- the IRS The process of sending paper checks began.

It should be noted that although the process has not been without errors and delays, such as sending checks to Dead people or to third party accounts, the process will last until September, according to the Government’s preliminary schedule.

Other eligible residents have not received the incentive for the incorrect or incomplete information that the authorities have, so tools have been enabled on the IRS website to speed up the processing, and therefore, the shipment.

