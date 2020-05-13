In New York there was a slight increase in COVID-19 infections, but it remains at a similar figure to previous days

The state of NY, the world epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic with 27,284 deaths, it has accounted for less than 200 deaths from second day in a row after the figures of yesterday Tuesday threw 165 dead compared to 196 on Monday, according to state data offered this Wednesday.

At the New York Governor’s daily conference, Andrew Cuomo, the leader also revealed that there was a slight increase in infections, but the figure continues to be similar to that of the previous days, at the same time that the hospitalizations and intubations, which are already in figures similar to those recorded on March 27, before the peak of the pandemic.

If we see the curve we can see how fast it went up and how slow it’s going down. Controlling the virus is much slower than your expansion“Said Cuomo, who said that fact should serve as a reminder of how difficult it would be recover from a new outbreak.

Greater protection among essential workers

The Governor also offered the figures of the serological tests who have practiced essential workers in the metropolitan area such as health personnel, police, firefighters and employees of the transport sector who continue to provide services in the city during the pandemic.

Cuomo pointed out that he ordered the tests to detect deficiencies in the protection of essential personnel, but that antibody tests have revealed that essential workers were infected in a lower percentage than the general population.

The Governor’s theory is that although they are more exposed, their personal protective equipment is safer and “carries mask all the time”.

By sectors, the firefighters and the emergency toilets of New York City are the most contagious essential employees, with a percentage of 17.1 percent.

New York City transport workers have an infection rate of 14.4 percent, the second highest, followed by 12.2 percent for health workers and 10.5 percent of members of the police forces of the Big Apple.

Likewise, the governor detailed that they had carried out 2,750 tests to the new york state police of which only 3.1 percent tested positive. In addition, more than 3,000 tests were also conducted on state prison workers, of which 7.5 percent tested positive.

Reopening in four regions

The governor advanced that a fourth region in the north of the state (The North Country) meets the sanitary criteria to begin its economic reopening so gradual, thus adding to the regions of Finger Lakes, Southern tier and Mohawk Valley.

Cuomo also indicated that some parts of the state could re-practice certain treatments and surgeries in their hospitals because their capacity was no longer required to fight the virus.

This decision does not include areas closest to New York City or Erie County, near another major city, Buffalo.

Regarding future reopens, Cuomo alluded to the words of the main epidemiologist who advises the federal government, Anthony Fauci, who yesterday warned that reopening areas prematurely could cause “unnecessary suffering and death“

How do we gauge when it is premature? With traces and antibody tests. There is science in this“, Answered the governor himself, who pointed out the need to control day by day the numbers of hospitalized people and the infection rate.

There are 102 cases of strange disease in children

Andrew Cuomo said that remain alert Regarding the effects of the virus in children, he stated that at the moment 102 cases of a weird illness related to the pathogen whose symptoms are inflammatory and non-respiratory, similar to those of the kawasaki disease or the toxic ‘shock’ syndrome.

So far there have been three deaths related to this condition in people of 5, 7 and 18 years.

The United States exceeds 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the 82 thousand dead, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 338,000 infected and about 27,000 deaths. In New York City alone, more than 20,000 people have died.

With information from EFE