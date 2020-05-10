New York —

There is nothing sadder than an empty stadium.

Soccer is back but as it never should have been. Without an audience, without hugs, without bars, without anything that excites us, just football.

It is true that sports and television entities are urged to resume football activity not to lose billions of dollars for sponsorship rights, but the truth that returning like this, is almost like not doing it.

For starters, lin the absence of an audience it will be almost inexplicable for everyone, the essence of football is in the public, the Lei Motiv of soccer is to please the stands, rather, the people who fill the stands.

To this, we must add the initiative to make 5 changes per team, something completely unexpected and completely unnatural for the game and it is not even true that it is the safest for the players, because the safest thing … is not to play.

No swapping t-shirts, a bottle of water per person and a maximum of 100 people in the stadium where the match takes place, without press. Each player arrives in his own car and training will be in small groups.

Forgive me, but this is not soccer.

