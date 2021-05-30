New York Red Bulls win 2-1 against Orlando City

05/29/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The Red bulls added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Orlando City this saturday in the Red Bull Arena. The New York Red Bulls wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the New england revolution by a score of 3-1. On the part of the Florida team, the Orlando City won the Toronto fc by 1-0 and previously did it too, against DC United by 0-1. After the match, the New Jersey team is seventh, while the Orlando City is second after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the New Jersey team, which inaugurated the light through a goal of Clark at 35 minutes, concluding the first half with the score 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for him New York Red Bulls, who put more land in between with a goal from Casers at 60 minutes. However the Orlando City after 84 minutes he cut distances thanks to the success of Van De Water, ending the duel with a score of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the Red bulls from Gerhard struber relieved Yearwood, Fabio Gomez, Fernandez Y Brian white for Amaya, Klimala, Clark Y Royer, while the technician of the Orlando City, Oscar Pareja, ordered the entry of Michel, Van De Water Y Moutinho to supply Pereyra, Halliday Y Mendez.

The referee showed five yellow cards. The players of the New York Red Bulls saw two of themDavis Y Casers) and the Florida team saw three cards, specifically Antônio Carlos, Mendez Y Moutinho.

With this result, the Red bulls rises to nine points and remains in qualifying position for a playoff spot for the title and Orlando City continue with 12 points.

Data sheetNew York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Nealis, Edwards, John Tolkin, Duncan, Davis, Amaya (Yearwood, min.43), Cásseres, Clark (Fernandez, min.86), Royer (Brian White, min.86) and Klimala (Fabio Gomez, min .62)Orlando City:Gallese, Jansson, Antônio Carlos, Smith, Halliday (Van De Water, min.63), Mendez (Moutinho, min.63), Júnior Urso, Pereyra (Michel, min.46), Mueller, Perea and AkindeleStadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:Clark (1-0, min. 35), Cásseres (2-0, min. 60) and Van De Water (2-1, min. 84)