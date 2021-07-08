New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

07/08/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The Red bulls will play his sixteenth match in Major League Soccer against the Philadelphia Union, scheduled to begin next Friday at 2:00 in the Red Bull Arena.

The New York Red Bulls faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the sixteenth day after defeating the Orlando City in the Exploria Stadium by 1-2, with goals of Casers Y Fabio Gomez. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in five of the 11 games played to date and add a figure of 14 goals against 16 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Philadelphia Union could not win at Nashville SC in his last game (1-0), so he will seek a victory against the New York Red Bulls to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 12 games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won five of them with a balance of 15 goals scored against 11 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the New York Red Bulls They have achieved a balance of four victories and one defeat in five games played at home, making it a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. In the role of visitor, the Philadelphia Union It has a balance of two wins, one loss and three draws in six games played, so it is a fairly strong away from home rival that the locals will have to face.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of New York Red BullsIn fact, the numbers show two losses and three draws for the locals. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in May 2021 and ended with a score of 1-0 for the Philadelphia Union.

In reference to their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of three points. The locals, before this game, are in seventh place with 16 points in the standings. For his part, Philadelphia Union it has 19 points and occupies the third position in the classification.