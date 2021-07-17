New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami

07/17/2021 at 01:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 01:00 the meeting of the seventeenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Red bulls and to Miami in the Red Bull Arena.

The New York Red Bulls He faces the match of the seventeenth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Philadelphia Union in their last meeting. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in five of the 12 matches played to date in Major League Soccer and have managed to score 17 goals for and 15 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Inter Miami was defeated 1-0 in the last match he played against the Montreal Impact, so that a triumph over the New York Red Bulls it would help him improve his career in the championship. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Inter Miami he has won two of them with nine goals in favor and 17 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the New York Red Bulls has won four times, lost once and drawn once in six games played so far, numbers that may seem encouraging to him. Inter Miami, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Red Bull Arena. In the role of visitor, the Inter Miami He has won twice and drawn once in his six games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the New York Red Bulls add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before in the Red Bull Arena, in fact, the numbers show a defeat in favor of the New York Red Bulls. The last time they faced the Red bulls and the Miami in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the match is played, the New York Red Bulls is ahead of the Inter Miami with a difference of nine points. The team of Gerhard struber he ranks seventh with 17 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Inter Miami it has eight points and occupies the thirteenth position in the classification.