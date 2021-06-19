New York Red Bulls beat Nashville SC 2-0

06/19/2021 at 4:06 AM CEST

The Nashville failed to prevail over Red bulls, who won 2-0 during the match held this Saturday at the Red Bull Arena. The New York Red Bulls arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 2-1 victory against the Orlando City. Regarding the Tennesian team, the Nashville SC won 1-0 their last match in the tournament against Austin FC. With this defeat the Nashville SC was placed in seventh position at the end of the duel, while the New York Red Bulls is fourth.

The game started in a favorable way for him New York Red Bulls, who opened the scoring with a goal from Fabio Gomez in the 37th minute. After this, the first half ended with a result of 1-0.

In the second half, luck came for the New Jersey team, who put more land in between thanks to a bit of Duncan in the 56th minute, ending the game with a score of 2-0 in the light.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Red bulls gave entrance to Yearwood, Barlow, Tarek Y Carmona for Edwards, Fabio Gomez, Andres Reyes Y Amaya, Meanwhile he Nashville gave the green light to Donasiyano, Anibaba, Haakenson, Danladi Y Bwana for Matt lagrassa, Zimmerman, Loyal, Sapong Y Mukhtar.

In the match, the referee warned the New Jersey team with two yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Klimala Y Duncan.

With this result, the Red bulls rises to 12 points and remains in position to access a playoff spot for the championship and the Nashville remains with 11 points.

Data sheetNew York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Nealis, Andrés Reyes (Tarek, min.83), John Tolkin, Duncan, Edwards (Yearwood, min.51), Amaya (Carmona, min.84), Davis, Clark, Klimala and Fabio Gomez (Barlow, min .75)Nashville SC:Willis, Romney, Zimmerman (Anibaba, min.63), Lovitz, Johnston, Matt Lagrassa (Donasiyano, min.63), Mccarty, Leal (Haakenson, min.63), Muyl, Sapong (Danladi, min.77) and Mukhtar (Bwana, min.84)Stadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:Fabio Gomez (1-0, min. 37) and Duncan (2-0, min. 56)