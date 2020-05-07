New York, USA.

A total of 64 children are hospitalized in the state of NY with a mysterious disease that doctors are trying to diagnose and that could be related tocoronavirus, as confirmed by official sources this Wednesday.

In a notice issued by authorities to staff and medical institutions, representatives of the state Department of Health said that the majority of the minors, who were believed to have a “pediatric multiple inflammatory syndrome”, had later tested positive for coronavirus or to the antibody test.

“As of May 5, 64 pediatric clinical cases consistent with multiple inflammatory syndrome have been reported in children in state hospitals. NY, including the city of NY“says the document.

The new figures are known two days after the city of NY reported that 15 children they had been admitted with these symptoms and that many of them had been infected with the virus.

Symptoms of the unknown disease

Symptoms of the unknown disease, according to representatives of the New York state, “overlap” with those associated with toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, while fever, abdominal symptoms, and rashes can also occur.

Since the pandemic began, most children have not developed serious respiratory difficulties, but in recent weeks, this unusual new syndrome has emerged among children in New York and in other areas of the United States, which has alerted to authorities that younger people may be exposed to the coronavirus at a higher risk than originally thought.

The number of children affected in the US, however, remains low and no deaths have occurred, while most of them have responded well to treatment.

The United States, the country most affected by the pandemic, already exceeds 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 71,500 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

According to Tuesday’s balance, the numbers have dropped in recent days, but New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 321,000 confirmed cases and 25,000 deaths.

.