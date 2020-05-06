In his daily update, Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, reported 232 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The state of NY registered a slight rebound of dead by COVID-19 and continues to see a decline in new cases, but most hospitalized in the past three days had been home, underscoring the importance of “protection” and “personal behavior,” said the governor. Andrew Cuomo.

In its daily update, Cuomo reported 232 deaths in the last 24 hours, two more than yesterday, when there was another slight rebound from the previous day, and also warned that “reality may be worse” because “we are not documenting completely home deaths that may be attributable “to the coronavirus.

He said new hospitalizations continue to drop but there have been 600 new cases in the last day, so he is focusing efforts on finding out “where they come from,” if schools and businesses across the state are closed, and if people are he is staying home and taking precautions to cover his face and wear gloves.

According to data taken in the last three days by a hundred hospitals on a thousand patients, 66 percent of new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were from people who had remained at home, the governor revealed, data they considered “shocking”, followed by 18 percent who were in nursing homes.

Most of those new cases recorded in the survey were located in Manhattan (57 percent) and were “disproportionately (59 percent) older,” over the age of 51, with almost half of them African-American or Latino (45 percent). and 96 percent with previous pathologies.

“We thought that perhaps they had taken public transport, and we have taken special precautions in transport, but no, these people were literally at home (…) Were they working? No, they were retired or unemployed, they only worked 17 percent ”, he added.

The governor insisted that the data “reinforce” the message that “a good part of this depends on what you do to protect yourself”, such as wearing a mask, hydroalcoholic gel or distancing yourself from “young people who visit”. “With this information, it all comes down to personal behavior,” he said.

They investigate “hot spots”

The governor also pointed out that “hot spots” in which many people are infected are being investigated and specifically he referred to an agriculture business with greenhouses located in the north of the state in which, as has happened in some meat processing plants affected by COVID-19 in the country, there is a high “density of workers in large meetings”.

In this sense, he declared the importance of “taking into account” those places in the “reopening exercise” and said that the authorities continue to work with local governments to analyze which businesses present the least risk, something for which New York, a major focus of the pandemic in the state, has created several groups of advisers, as announced today by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio this morning reported a slight spike in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions in the city, while emphasizing “restraint” in reopening the economy and reiterating his criticism of the federal government for not providing more financial aid to the state, which has incurred heavy expenses and has an income hole.

“If we are threatened by potential cuts from the state level because the state is running out of money, we will have to do painful things. All options are on the table. The way to avoid this is for the federal government to rescue cities and states across the country, which are suffering, “said the mayor, who nevertheless hopes to” solve the problem in Washington. “

On Tuesday, the United States reached the figure of one million 203 thousand 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71 thousand 22 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to Tuesday’s balance, the numbers have dropped in recent days, but New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 321,192 confirmed cases and 25,773 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,107 people have died.

