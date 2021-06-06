New York recorded a record low of COVID-19 infections

New York State recorded the lowest COVID-19 infection rate this Saturday, and it continues to decline, as the seven-day positive test average stands at a record low of 0.54 percent.

As the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has published on his social networks, only 761 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours out of a total of more than 140,000 tests carried out.

New York City’s five boroughs also posted rates nearly equal to or lower than the state average, DPA reports, while the average weekly positivity rate has declined every day for two months in a sign that the pandemic remains. under control for now.

The vaccinated population continues to grow steadily in New York State, albeit slower than a few weeks ago. More than 66 percent of adults in the region have received at least one dose, and 58.1 percent have the full schedule.

During the last day, 91,711 doses have been administered and, to date, this figure already exceeds 19.4 million. On the other hand, those hospitalized by COVID-19 are 868, and 14 citizens have died from the disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has already caused more than 171 million infections and 3.6 million deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center monitor, is still far from over. But a light of hope is beginning to shine, especially in those countries that are advancing rapidly with their vaccination schemes to try to reduce serious cases.

In this sense, and while the President of the United States Joe Biden continues with his plan to reach July 4, Independence Day, with 70% of the population already vaccinated, the country begins to have encouraging results. By case, yesterday, June 2, it reported 16,913 infections by COVID-19; before yesterday, 22,942; on May 31, 5776 and May 30, 6733, according to Our World in Data. These figures show that the number of new daily infections is the lowest since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

During the last week, the country reported an average of 16,500 new cases per day, which represents a 30% improvement over the previous week. New cases decreased in 43 states and were stable in the other seven. The official contagion counts have not been so low since the different confinement measures and restrictions on circulation began to be applied in that country, when the pandemic was just beginning.

The United States accumulates more than 33.3 million infections by COVID-19, almost 10% of its population, and totals 595,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. The number of deaths in that country makes this virus more lethal for Americans than the last 80 years of warfare, including World War II.