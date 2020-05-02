New York —

Some, however, defended the landlords on the grounds that they, too, have to pay debts

Mariela Lombard / The NY Newspaper

Page followers The Diary on Facebook they asked the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to order the cancellation of the rent payment due to the coronavirus crisis.

Several of the commenters in a post on yesterday’s nationwide shift to push for a total suspension of the rent payment obligation under labels like #canceltherent and #rentstrike shared that even landlords have asked him for one-month payments in advance. .

A resident shared in the newspaper profile the following: “Here where I live, many did not pay last month, and he came and left a note (the landlord) that he also has expenses, and (they have to pay) $ 50 more for delay, but it is never to fix something that breaks ”.

“Fatal, on March 31 they got me to collect the rent for April, and today, May 1, the landlord is already hanging around the house. They don’t care if you have or not, rent is rent. But since we have no support from anyone because we are immigrants, we have to fight with fear for this virus, always ask God and get ahead, ”added a female.

Such testimonies continued to be repeated in the comment space. “Last month they charged me the rent and I stopped working since March 16, and in April they charged me this May. I don’t know what to do because I’m not working yet ”, regretted a netizen.

Users expressed their feelings about rent payment despite the coronavirus crisis.

Some complained that against their will and at the risk of getting sick, they had to go out to work to avoid accumulating more rental debt.

‘” I know I have to pay it and that’s why we had to go out and see how we got the money. Obviously, working doing ‘deliveries’… work started this week after more than a month without work, since there is no rent for May, so the owner has to wait for me to be paid so I can pay him, ”said one follower.

In the opinions, there were those who came to the defense of the owners, arguing that they must also comply with the payment of profits and some even with mortgages.

“True, because the payment chain would be broken; If they don’t pay the rent, they won’t be able to pay the mortgage, because some help with that. Not all are owners, nor are they millionaires, ”replied one user to the message from another that highlighted the dilemma in which some landlords find themselves.

Others argued that if the resident works, they must comply with the obligation, regardless of the housing situation experienced not only in New York but in other states due to the economic side effects of the health crisis.

“If they don’t work, I agree that they pay the rent; but if they work, they have to pay now, ”said a follower.

The governor has not promised to order a rent cancellation despite the massive call on social networks to that end that, yesterday, even moved to the streets of New York with caravans of cars and protesters with banners in areas such as Times Square, in addition to other initiatives.

Yesterday, the president reiterated that, at the moment, relief to tenants is limited to an extension of payment until June and the suspension of evictions.

“I always listen to everyone. There are people who say that nobody should pay rent. I have landlords who say that if they don’t get paid they will lose their buildings, and not be able to pay their bills. They are going to collapse. We are mediating so that no one is evicted until June, period, “said Cuomo.

The governor insisted that if people cannot pay, they should not be evicted. “That is the law until June, and between now and June we will look to see what happens,” he added.

