The Governor of New York also reported that funeral directors from other entities will be called to reinforce these services.

Notimex –

The state of NY, the global epicenter of the pandemic, recorded 799 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday through Thursday, a new high in the daily record, according to the governor’s morning report, Andrew Cuomo.

Overall, deaths in the state have increased to 7,667 since the outbreak began. There are 159,937 cases statewide, 10,621 more than Wednesday, an increase of seven percent.

On the other hand, there are 18,279 people hospitalized in the state, 200 more than the day before. Of these, 4,925 are in intensive care, two percent more than Wednesday, the governor reported.

For the second day in a row, Cuomo compared the pandemic to the attacks of September 11, 2001. He warned that the state may currently be alone in the first wave of the pandemic.

“Everyone assumes that once we get past this, we are done. But I would not assume that so quickly. This virus has overtaken us from day one,” said Cuomo, acknowledging that the Afro-descendant and Hispanic communities of the state of NY they are the most affected by the outbreak.

Andrew Cuomo He also said at the conference that the state will be forced to bring funeral home employees out of the region to deal with the influx of corpses from the pandemic.

According to a CBS report NY, published today, the owner of one of the oldest funeral homes in Brooklyn He stated that hospitals are so overwhelmed that they are leaving bodies in homes. Therefore, funeral home workers are ultimately responsible for the chain of fatal effects of COVID-19.

Just in the city of NY There are 87,028 confirmed cases, 5,225 more in the last 24 hours. According to The New York Times, central Queens is “the epicenter of the epicenter”.

The community of central Queens, of 600 thousand mainly immigrants, has registered 7,260 cases of coronavirus in total, while Manhattan, with almost three times the population, has had 10,960.