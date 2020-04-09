The death toll continues to rise in New York State and reached a new record in the last 24 hours, with 799 deathsBut hospitalizations are falling, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

With this increase, of 20 more deaths than those reported on Wednesday, the total number of fatalities reached 7,067. Its about fourth consecutive day the death toll hits a new high.

However, in the last 24 hours, only 200 new coronavirus patients have been admitted to hospitals, and admission to intensive care is also falling, the governor said. “This is the least number we have had since this nightmare began. ”Cuomo said at a press conference. Last week, hospitalizations topped 1,400 a day.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospitalized is 18,279. On the other hand, the income in intensive care was 84, when in the worst days they approached 400.

In New York City alone, the confirmed cases are 84,373 and the deceased 4,426, according to figures released earlier by the authorities of the metropolis.

The United States is by far the country with the most confirmed cases, based on the official statistics of each country. With more than 430 thousand cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University balance, it almost triples the 148 thousand positives in Spain, the second on the list, while the death toll is around 15 thousand.

It has been 39 days since the first case was detected in New York, and 80 days since the first case on US soil.

Although New York is the main focus in the country, the governor noted that the curve has begun to slow down. Anyway, always keep the alert tone. “The Spanish flu of 1918 hit in three waves. We are only in the first wave. We cannot assume that because we are seeing some positive signs this will end soon or that the additional waves will not hit. New York State will not underestimate this enemy“He asserted.

New York City, which concentrates more than half of the deaths at the state level, reported on Wednesday that more than a third of the deceased are latinos Y are disproportionately affected, since they constitute 29% of the local population among the 8.6 million inhabitants.