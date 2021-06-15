New York reached 70% of vaccinated adults, according to the CDC



NY reached 70% of vaccinated.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

New York reached the 70% goal on Monday of its population over 18 years vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

On June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged to lift all restrictions when the state reaches that number.

Although the CDC reported that 70% of New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state said Monday morning that it was 69.9%.

In addition to the small difference between the CDC’s figures and Cuomo’s announcement on Monday, the state data shows a vaccination rate of 67.4%.

We are just 0.1% away from our goal of 70% of adult New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose. When we hit 70%, most remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted. We are so close — help us get there sooner by getting vaccinated! – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2021

Cuomo had ensured that New Yorkers would return to their normal lives or enter the post-COVID era when 70% vaccination will be achieved with at least one dose.

“When we get to 70%, then I feel comfortable telling people in this state that we can relax practically all restrictions.”

Some restrictions that would be left behind would be limited capacity, social distancing, mandatory cleaning and disinfection, as well as barriers and contact landmarks..

However, the requirements of face masks or masks would continue according to CDC guidelines.

Some restrictions would continue in places like schools, mass forums, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and hospitals.

New York is the second state hardest hit by the pandemic with 53,558 deaths, only behind California with 63,193 dead. Texas registered 51,940 and is in third place as of Monday.

Nationally, President Joe Biden estimated that by the national holiday of July 4, 70% of adults in the US would be fully vaccinated, however in recent weeks there was a slowdown because fewer people are turning up for immunization.