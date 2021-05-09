New York RB win 2-0 against Toronto FC

05/08/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

The New York RB won 2-0 against Toronto fc during the game held this Saturday at the Red Bull Arena. The New York RB He arrived at the game with a strengthened spirit after achieving a 2-0 victory against the Chicago Fire. With regard to the Torontonian team, the Toronto fc did not pass the tables with a score of 2-2 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. With this defeat the Toronto fc was placed in twelfth position at the end of the match, while the New York RB is third.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the New Jersey team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Amaya in minute 32, ending the first period with a 1-0 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him New York RB, who put more land in between through a goal from Clark in the 69th minute, ending regulation time with a final score of 2-0.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In the New York RB they entered Royer, Yearwood, Fernandez, Harper Y John tolkin replacing Brian white, Amaya, Clark, Gutman Y Fabio Gomez, Meanwhile he Toronto fc gave entrance to Soteldo, Morrow, Mullins, Marshall-Ruty Y Okello for Nelson, Priso-Mbongue, Auro, Akinola Y slim.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the New Jersey players and two for the Torontonian players. On the part of the players of the New York RB the card went to Gutman Y Amaya and by the players of the Toronto fc in order to Laryea Y Gonzalez.

With this result, the New York RB ascends to six points and remains in the qualifying position for a playoff spot for the title and Toronto fc is maintained with a period.

Data sheetNew York RB:Carlos Miguel, Long, Nealis, Gutman (Harper, min.88), Duncan, Davis, Amaya (Yearwood, min.65), Brian White (Royer, min.46), Clark (Fernandez, min.79), Cásseres and Fabio Gomez (John Tolkin, min.88)Toronto FC:Bono, Mavinga, González, Auro (Mullins, min.71), Laryea, Bradley, Priso-Mbongue (Morrow, min.56), Deleon, Nelson (Soteldo, min.56), Delgado (Okello, min.82) and Akinola (Marshall-Ruty, min.71)Stadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:Amaya (1-0, min. 32) and Clark (2-0, min. 69)