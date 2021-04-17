New York RB kicks off Major League Soccer by hosting Sporting Kansas City

04/17/2021 at 02:02 CEST

The New York RB and the Sporting Kansas City They will start their way in Major League Soccer in search of new goals, playing this Sunday at 2:00 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Red Bull Arena.

The New York RB ranked 7th in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 32 points and figures of 28 goals in favor and 27 against. This new edition begins with a squad made up of 29 footballers, who will be led by Gerhard struber.

As for the visitor, the Sporting Kansas City he was in second position in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 39 points and a balance of 32 goals in his favor and 21 against. Peter vermes It will be who is in charge of the table composed of 28 players.

The two rivals have met before in the Red Bull Arena, in fact, the numbers show six losses and nine draws in favor of the New York RB. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in April 2019 and the result was a draw (2-2).