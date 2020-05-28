A month ago we were talking about how the little human activity that caused the coronavirus pandemic was changing the behavior of rats they had no food and today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in New York launched an alert for the increase of those rodents in the streets.

“Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activities as they seek new sources of food. Environmental health and rodent control programs could witness an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive behavior in those animals, ”reports the CDC.

By “unusual or aggressive behavior” they mean that rats have started hunting each other because they had no other source of food. This is not conduct that goes against your natureRats are often animals that resort to rat cannibalism and infanticide when food is scarce outside the burrow.

“If you take rats that have settled in the area or on someone’s property and are well, the reason they are doing well is because they are eating well,” Robert Corrigan, an urban rodentologist, told NBC News. “Since the coronavirus broke out, not a single thing has changed with them, because someone is doing their garbage exactly in their yard as they always have, wrong.”

With the closing of the restaurants the supply chain was cutor “what has happened by thousands not only in New York City, but from coast to coast and around the world, and those rats that lived in that restaurant, somewhere nearby, and perhaps for decades having generations of rats that depended on the food from that restaurant, well, life no longer works for them, ”explained the rodentologist.

Given the new behavior of rats during quarantine, the CDC advised taking various measures to avoid conditions that attract rodents. These include seal access to homes and businesses, remove debris and vegetation, keep trash in tightly closed containers and remove pet and bird food from patios or gardens. He also advised public services to keep constant monitoring of rat populations, as there could be an increase at the same time as commercial activity resumes.

