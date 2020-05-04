New York —

The cause points to the predominance of Hispanics in overcrowding, without health insurance and employed in essential high-risk jobs

The New York neighborhoods of Corona, Jackson Heights, Forrest Hills, Woodside and Jamaica, all located in Queens, represent the areas with zip codes that have had the higher number of infections and deaths related to the coronavirus, not only in the Big Apple, but from coast to coast throughout the country.

These neighborhoods have a lot in common, according to a comprehensive data crossing from the New York Citizens Committee for Children (CCC), based on figures from the City Department of Health (DOHMH) and the Johns Hopkins University: predominance of Hispanics in a situation of overcrowding, with low level of English, without health insurance and employed in essential jobs.

The Mexican construction worker fits into this profile, Lucio Guédez, 45, who has lived for 8 years in a basement of a house in Corona, with four other poblanos. He is undocumented, barely knows how to read, does not have health insurance and was unable to stop his work in a public work in Brooklyn.

“This year it had been really bad. I couldn’t find a job as a day laborer. When this disease worsened and they were closing everything, a maintenance job (job) appeared to which I could not say no. He worked or starved. Still feeling bad, I went out to work“He confessed.

Two weeks ago, Lucio not only began sharing the annex of a Queens house with his fellow countrymen, but also very similar health conditions. Although they never confirmed with a test, that they had been infected with COVID-19, everything indicates that they are recovering from having contracted the virus.

“Everyone, it gave us fever, body aches and cough, a lot of cough, But we crossed ourselves, trusting that it would pass, we took painkillers, because going to the hospitals is very complicated. We are already better, although there is one who still has a fever“The immigrant narrated.

The Elsmursh Hospital emergency was considered the “epicenter of the epicenter” of the pandemic

In risky occupations

These four Mexican immigrants, do not enter DOHMH statistics, which indicate that the West Queens ZIP Codes, 11368 (Corona) and 11369 (East Elmhurst), about 76.7% of the coronavirus tests performed were positive, in the last four weeks.

In these neighborhoods more than 50% of its residents are Hispanic, especially South American and Central American.

It is closely followed by the 11411 postal zone in Jamaica, in southeast Queens, with an average of 73.6% of COVID-19 tests positive, an area with more than 40% of the population of African American origin.

In total as of this Thursday, of the more than 162,000 confirmed patients with viral disease throughout the city, 31% were detected in this county.

According to the CCC study, approximately one in five residents in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, and Corona serve in the hotel, lodging, and restaurant areasWhile one in five workers in Jamaica, St. Albans and Queens Village work in hospital areas, both medical care and maintenance. These occupations make them more vulnerable to contagion.

Attorney Anthony Posada is an activist for the Legal Aid Society. (Photo: File)

“A wind that knocked down the weakest”

For him Colombian activist Anthony Posada, Community Justice Supervisor of The Legal Aid Society, who resides in Queens, there is a very clear correlation between the conditions that the minority communities of this county live in and the precise fact that it is the more punished by the pandemic.

“It is obvious that a wind came and knocked down the weakest. Our immigrant communities were already confined, persecuted by the federal government, afraid to seek medical attention, with a housing crisis that in many cases involves threats from landlords. However, they have been there working to keep the city walking, regardless of the risk, “he stressed.

According to the analyzes, in the localities where the highest rates of overcrowded rental housing have been historically described, that is, they live more than two people per room, there is a direct relationship with elevated foci of COVID-19.

Such is the case of Jackson Heights, where the 25.7% of rental units are overcrowded and Elmhurst – Corona, with the same trend, which rises to 25.3%.

Queens concentrates the highest percentage of undocumented immigrants in New York. (Photo: File)

Between basements and “crowded” houses

The Salvadoran Miguel Ríos, 42 years old, He says that for a year he has been ready to move alone and become independent from the family that helped him establish himself as an immigrant in Jackson Heights, but unfortunately the rent price and the conditions that the landlords are putting, this possibility has had to be postponed .

“I work hard and earn well. They ask me for a credit history and I don’t even have a bank account ”, adds the Central American.

Other reports maintain that Queens County housing complexes, on average, concentrate most “crowded” housing units in the entire country.

According to a report by the RentCafe website, Queens ranks third on the list of cities with the narrowest spaces per person, second only to Santa Ana and Fremont in California.

This county is also in first place, on the podium of districts with illegal basement conversions where working-class residents, immigrants in particular, often live in crowded places. There, in those spaces, it has been impossible for preventive isolation to be met due to the pandemic.

Catalina Cruz, State Assemblyman for the 39th District of New York. (Photo: File)

“A devastation to Hispanic communities”

Colombian Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who represents the Corona District 39, ensures that it is too early to make projections on the socioeconomic and emotional effects that the pandemic will leave on this vulnerable population group in New York City.

“Here what we suspected is evident. Years of discrimination and lack of clear policies to guarantee the minimum to working and undocumented families. And here we see the consequences. Decades of treating us as if we weren’t human“She said excitedly, who had the experience of being an immigrant, without papers.

Cruz is a front line witness of how the pandemic is causing devastation in Hispanic communities, which is very difficult to describe.

“Beyond the numbers of infected and dead, which are terrible here, there is a reality of pain that includes hunger, the inability of thousands of families to pay the rent because they lost their jobs, and in many cases the abyss in which there are hundreds of people, because they do not know what the first step is to bury or repatriate the bodies of their deceased“He detailed.

More resources in Spanish

During the last week of March and the first week of April, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was the “epicenter of epicenter ” of the pandemic. A health center that in a matter of days exceeded 100% of its capacity, 545 hospital beds were made insignificant faced with the spread of the virus in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Mayor Bill de Blasio recognized the collapse of this health facility and asked the federal government for help to solve this crisis.

Health Commissioner Dra Oxiris Barbot, has emphasized that they have made millionaire investments directed at Hispanic families, with extensive information in Spanish and resources continue to increase to bring the most affected populations closer to test centers.

“The death toll in these groups doubles whites. This sadly does not surprise us because of the long history of racial disparities. We want to unite as a government team to reiterate to these communities that access to health insurance or their legal status It should not be a barrier to seek medical attention, nor access to nutritional programs in the city, “said the official.

Colombian Luis Reyes was surprised by death by COVID-19 (Photo: Courtesy)

Thousands of fractured families

The past few weeks have been perhaps the most difficult hours for thousands of Latin American families, who for years found a home here and have been a driving force in all the productive and service areas of the city.

Many faces have been disappearing from the neighborhoods.

In 1979, Mr. Luis Reyes, a shoemaker by profession, arrived in Queens from Colombia fleeing from the crisis in his country and like thousands of South Americans he found in this county the ideal place to build a new life.

Relatives relate that even days before feeling bad, he did not quit his job at a shoe repair store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

At 79 years old, he got up energetically every morning to take the train from your Richmond Hill residence and meet your customers. He caught COVID-19 and in a few days his life was extinguished, joining the terrible list of more than 3,500 deaths from this infection in this county.

He died with the pain of not fulfilling his dream, of seeing one of his three children back in the country, because He was deported by the immigration authorities.

Radiography: COVID-19 in Queens

50,304 Confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been quantified in Queens as of this Thursday, of the total of 162,000 patients reported in the five counties of the Big Apple.

3,832 deceased by coronavirus in this county since the presence of the disease in NYC was confirmed.

79 ZIP Codes provides this county.

8 of these postal areas They stand out on the city map for over 3,507 cases: Woodside (11377), Jackson Heights (11372), Elmurst (11373), Forrest Hills (11375) and 11432 and 11434 in Jamaica.

23.7% of adult residents of Elmhurst-Corona and 21.7% of Jackson Heights are uninsured, meaning the highest rates in the entire city.

54,132 minors between 0 to 17 years old they live in Jamaica – St Albans. According to CCC, these neighborhoods have the highest concentration of children, who are more likely to lose a family member in the coming months due to high infection rates.

