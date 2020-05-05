New York —

Confinement could affect children who are not doing enough physical activity at home.

In many countries, Obesity or overweight has been increasing in recent decades thanks to sedentary lifestyle and lack of adequate food. The child population has also added to this problem due to the consumption of fat, sugar, but especially to the lifestyle without much physical activity.

Video games, watching television, watching cell phones or surfing the internet, added to physical inactivity, has allowed this situation to continue to worsen. AND to this we will add the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has now prevented many children from playing in the streets, parks or even playing sports.

And to this situation was added the closure of schools, where possibly many children exercised frequently given their physical education classes, which Although many little ones even just went running or jumping, this activity did allow them to make a healthy effort for their body.

The team of Andrew Rundle, from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in the US city of New York, analyzed this threat to the child population, and predicted that the consequences could be very negative if you do not act quickly and vigorously to prevent it.

The main line of action that these experts propose It is the empowerment of the subject of physical education from schools, taking advantage of the fact that teaching activity is maintained through the internet. The idea would be to put into practice physical activity programs that students can do in interior areas of their homes, although the space available for this is limited.

In addition to prioritizing physical education, other guidelines are also important, such as following a routine to go to sleep and get up, and also in the meals of the day as well as avoiding ultra-processed foods.

It is imperative not to neglect the role that a balanced diet has in maintaining health, along with a sufficient level of physical exercise. Choose healthy food daily, such as fruits and vegetables, limit the consumption of sausages, sweets, fried foods and increase the water intake so that the child stays well hydrated.

