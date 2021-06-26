New York public swimming pools reopen this Saturday after the pandemic

The 53 public outdoor pools in NYC will begin the summer season this Saturday, June 26, but those that are in closed spaces have no plans to open, for now, due to the latent risks of the coronavirus.

The location and access rules for public swimming pools in the five boroughs can be reviewed here. In general they will run every day from 10 am to 7 pm, with a close to clean from 3 to 4 pm, until September 12, which is an extra week after Labor Day. They will also offer free swimming lessons.

In addition, the public natural spas in Beaches administered by the Parks Department of the city opened from May 29, also until September 12. Capacity is not being limited this year as it was last summer during the height of social distancing.

Now recreational option that already returned this summer is Governors Island, boarding a ferry in Lower Manhattan, with free access that this year is free for seniors, children, the military, any inhabitant of public housing buildings (NYCHA) and those who have an IDNYC card. Nor will anyone be charged on Saturdays and Sundays before noon. More information about activities and ferry schedules here.

Last year, only 8 of the 53 public swimming pools in NYC were active due to the pandemic, and for a few weeks, from the end of July to September.