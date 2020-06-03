The second night of the curfew in New York City passed more calmly than the first, amid peaceful marches on the death of George Floyd, although there were reports of sporadic acts of vandalism.

The goal of the curfew, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday to Wednesday, was to avoid the chaos that accompanied the peaceful protests for five consecutive nights. Police Chief Terence Monahan claimed that the 8 pm start time, three hours before the previous start time, allowed officers to clear the streets.

“This start time allowed our agents to get people off the streets who shouldn’t be there,” Monahan said on NBC’s “Today” show.

Monahan indicated that officers allowed peaceful protests after 8, but added, “When there was a core of people who broke up and tried to cause mayhem, we were able to handle them quickly.”

Police reported they arrested about 280 protesters, compared to 700 the night before.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the curfew will continue until at least Sunday, but he rejected President Donald Trump’s demand to summon the National Guard, although Governor Andrew Cuomo offered to make those resources available to him.

Late Tuesday night, large groups of protesters marched through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“I didn’t think they were going to let us go, but we keep going and we are not going to stop,” said Risha Munoz, who was protesting in Manhattan.

The marches are part of a wave of protests that erupted since May 25 following the death of Floyd, a black man who perished when a white police officer knee-clamped his neck when he was arrested in Minneapolis.