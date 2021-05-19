New York prosecutor’s office launched a criminal investigation against the Trump Organization

The Trump Organization, the conglomerate owned by the family of former US President Donald Trump, is the subject of a criminal investigation, the New York State Attorney announced.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” said a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, Letitia James.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in criminal matters, along with the Manhattan district attorney.”

The organization is the holding company for hundreds of Trump entities, from hotels to golf courses.

Trump, denies any wrongdoing and has previously called the investigation into his finances carried out by the Manhattan district attorney, Democrat Cyrus Vance, as “a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country.”

Meanwhile, James’ office has also been investigating the bank fraud and insurance fraud allegations through civil proceedings.

The district attorney’s investigation initially focused on payments to buy his silence made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump, but has expanded to allegations of tax evasion and bank and insurance fraud.