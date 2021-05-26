New York prosecutors convene grand jury for possible Trump indictment

15 minutes. The attorney general of Manhattan (New York), Cyrus Vance, assembled a grand jury to study a possible indictment related to the investigation against the business conglomerate of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), according to US media.

The grand jury was recently convened and has a six-month term. During this time they will meet three times a week, according to The Washington Post, which published the exclusive.

The summons of the grand jury would seem to indicate, in the opinion of the capital newspaper, that the investigation of the New York prosecutor against Trump and his business conglomerate reached a key point where he probably has evidence incriminating the ex-president or someone close to him.

Prosecutor Vance’s investigation is the longest and most worrying of those facing Trump. This is due to the fact that the former president’s business practices are already being examined before he came to power.

What are they investigating?

Among many other things, Manhattan prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump Organization manipulated his real estate portfolio to defraud banks and insurers. They also want to find out if the company got illegal tax benefits.

Along these lines, the Prosecutor’s Office has interviewed employees of Deutsche Bank and the insurance company Aon to determine details about 300 million dollars in loans and other payments and requests for information from Ladder Capital, which granted 100 million in loans to the Trump conglomerate.

It also examines payments from the Trump Organization to some of its top executives such as the tycoon’s own daughter, Ivanka Trump. This would have received undue remuneration as a consultant despite being on the company’s payroll.

Last week, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who had an open civil case against the Trump conglomerate, announced that her investigation it became criminal in nature and joined the one in Manhattan.