New York, May 20 . .- The number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the state of New York, the global epicenter of the pandemic with 28,558 deaths and 61,886 recovered, has experienced a slight rise to 112 deaths on Tuesday , despite which the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, promised this Wednesday to work so that religious ceremonies return to normalcy as soon as possible.

In his daily appearance, Cuomo said on Wednesday that both hospitalizations and intubations had experienced a drop again and that the number of new cases recorded on Tuesday fell to 295, less than 321 on Monday.

Deaths, however, rose to 112 on Tuesday from 105 on Monday.

That rise did not prevent the governor from announcing that religious ceremonies of no more than 10 people will be allowed as long as there are strict measures of social distance and all participants wear a mask.

“I think that in these moments of so much confusion, religious celebrations are very comforting for a large number of people and I understand the desire that they return as soon as possible,” reflected the leader, who added that the state was going to double the number of churches where tests are practiced until 44 in total.

The move on the return of religious ceremonies is especially significant for the Jewish community, whose congregations often require a minimum of 10 people over the age of 13 to be held.

AREAS WITH LOW RESOURCES, THE GREATEST FOCUSES

Cuomo also provided data by territory after having intensively carried out more than 8,000 antibody tests focused on areas with the highest vulnerability indexes, mainly in New York City, and warned that the new cases are mainly concentrated in communities with low resources and where racial minorities predominate.

“The data shows not only more positives in those communities, but that the spread of the virus is greater and they are the areas where the new cases are found,” said the governor, who warned of the suffering that is being experienced in those neighborhoods.

In this sense, he called on local administrations to expand their actions in these areas and to develop aid programs to reduce the high number of deaths they register.

The governor exemplified that in Morrisania and Brownsville, New York City neighborhoods located in the Bronx and Brooklyn respectively, they almost double the average number of hospitalizations in the city, while African-American communities are close to doubling the average number of positives. .

By district, in the Bronx the number of people with antibodies, according to state sampling, goes up to 34%, in Brooklyn it is 29%, in Queens it is 25%, in Manhattan it is 20% and in Staten Island it is 19%.

On average, 27% of people living in slums in the Big Apple have generated COVID-19 antibodies, compared to 19.9% ​​for the general population of the city.

INCIDENT FREE REOPENINGS

On the other hand, Andrew Cuomo pointed out that, at the moment, in those regions where economic reopens have already begun, no significant outbreak of the virus has yet been registered, and he reported that none of the three remaining areas that maintain the stops, the city of Nueva York and its two bordering regions still meet the metrics to reopen.

The neighboring state of Connecticut, which is part of the tri-state area along with New Jersey, has also begun its reopening and, little by little, small businesses such as shops and some restaurants have begun to resume their activity amid strict precautionary measures.

The United States already records more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some 92,000 deaths, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 352,000 confirmed cases and 28,558 deaths.

