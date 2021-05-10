New York professor found caught sucking on a nipple

A racy slip of the tongue led to a Spanish teacher being ripped from her classes after investigators found she performed an “inappropriate sexual act” during a Zoom lesson.

Miami World – NY Post

While students at Columbia’s prestigious Math, Science, and Engineering High School remotely watched a class “live,” 37-year-old Amanda K. Fletcher “gave birth to sucking on the nipple of an unidentified topless man” while “rocking head back and forth, ”according to the Special Investigation Commissioner for the city’s schools.

“After this act, Fletcher’s face turned into full view of the screen, and he rolled his shoulders and smiled,” the report says.

Before that, students saw Fletcher “eat spaghetti” with the shirtless man behind her, the SCI says in a report, dated October 29, 2020, obtained by The Post.

After removing his mouth from the man’s chest, Fletcher “resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet,” one student told probers.

Investigators viewed multiple videos of the incident, which were shared by students on Shapchat and other social media platforms, the report says.

The impressive scene took place on September 30, two weeks after the city’s Department of Education opened the 2020-21 school year remotely.

The alleged behavior began about 12 minutes before class ended, while the students were still present on the call, the report says.

Fletcher gave no explanation for his alleged behavior. She declined to be interviewed by SCI investigators, and did not return messages from The Post.

“This behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” said DOE spokeswoman Danielle Filson.

Fletcher, a DOE teacher since 2007, had taught on the Morningside Heights campus since September 2018. The sixth through 12th grade school is one of the highest performing in the city.

The DOE “reassigned” Fletcher last October after receiving SCI’s report, and will “bring disciplinary action” against him, Filson said. Fletcher, who earned $ 105,588 last year, remains on the city’s payroll.

SCI also urged the DOE to reinforce teacher training on “appropriate and acceptable behavior while interacting remotely with students.”

Teachers “must exclude non-classroom participants from showing up” during classes, and must not engage in “eating or snacking; smoking, vaping, or otherwise using tobacco; and any other activity that may prevent an educator from maintaining a total focus in the classroom ”.

Filson said the DOE imposed “Digital Media Guidelines for Remote Learning” in March 2020. “It reminded school-based staff that virtual classrooms must follow the same protocols as in-person classrooms, for example, to individuals. Outsiders are not allowed into a classroom, either virtual or in person, and staff must continue to maintain a safe and appropriate learning environment. ”