New York Press Heats Bucks-Nets: “Bambi Gets Hard”

The Bucks have raised their voices. They continue with everything against, but they have shown their willingness not to give up. After two devastating losses to the Brooklyn Nets, his series counter is no longer at zero: 2-1 and a new game in Wisconsin. As far as the score is concerned, a result that could be within the forecasts; the sensations, however, have been far removed from it. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s men have won, yes, but taking their chances to the limit and after two falls without gray: black, very black. When they have added those of Mike Budenholzer it has been sweating; when Nash’s have done it, having fun. Now, of course, the psychic effect of victory remains to be seen. In the NBA, each playoff game is a world and any detail can change the most marked dynamic.

After 115-107 and 125-86 in Brooklyn, Milwaukee promised war. The Bucks, despite that negative mantra that embraces them in the finals, are a contender for the ring … and their audiences still feel that way. There was everything. With the 30-9 start, of course, euphoria and enthusiasm. After the game, a glass half empty that the most optimistic can simply see in the middle. During it, tension, a lot of tension. PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant, on a play four minutes into the third quarter, embodied much of it. After a relentless chase, the first fouled the second and, before the referee’s decision, faced the Nets player. Durant, at first impassive, responded after hearing some of the Bucks player’s provocations, keeping both faces a few inches apart and generating an image that instantly went viral. At the same time, the Fiserv Forum audience turned to their player and, therefore, against the rival: “Fuck KD, fuck KD” was heard.

A boiling kettle that will re-ignite on Sunday, 9:00 PM (UK time). Meanwhile, far from lowering its temperature, it receives more firewood. Part of it, coming from the press, of course. The New York media, taking advantage of the image that Tucker and Durant left in the game, have made their contribution. Among the headlines, one from the Daily News that may especially infuriate Milwaukee fans. “Bambi gets tough,” he titled, accompanying the aforementioned snapshot. A direct message to the depths of Wisconsin’s culture. The literal translation of buck, then, is none other than “male goat”, as inferred from the franchise’s own logo, formed by a deer with large horns. “Feer de deer” (“fear the deer”), without going any further, is one of his war cries. With all this, it follows, the intention of the headline, loaded with irony, is none other than to ridicule the anger and character shown by the Bucks in the last game of the series, pointing to the team, despite the victory, as a harmless rival, referencing Dinsey’s little fawn.

And the fire does not end there. During the verbal exchange between Tucker and Durant, a security guard from the Nets roster broke into the discussion with great force, with a strong push on the Bucks player. According to Joe Vardon of ., he was the bodyguard of the Brooklyn star himself: “With less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Durant and PJ were face to face, talking heatedly, as if they were upset. Durant’s personal bodyguard, who is on the Nets payroll, went to separate them and shoved Tucker “, he assures.

The series promised strong emotions and they had resisted, but they can already be here. On the track, a new stage. After two very high markers, those of Wisconsin, in the third game, managed to leave the Nets in 83 points. Both teams reached the tie with the attack by flag, but, there, Budenholzer’s men have seen that rival talent surpasses them. “Defense first. Defense wins games and wins championships. If we have to spoil the game, we have to spoil it. But when it comes down to it, we want to be aggressive with everyone,” Jrue Holiday warned after the match. Durant and Irving, after topping 50% on all records in Game 2, were down to just 40% on Kyrie’s field goals for best news. That is where, surely, a large part of the options for Antetokounmpo and company pass. Hunt the top two stars (with Harden waiting) or get hunted. And the deer has the pride touched.