New York positivity rate drops 0.50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus positivity rate of seven days in a row in New York continued to decline for 65 consecutive days, standing at just 0.48% this Wednesday, the lowest figure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and which in turn places the state as the one that has the lowest number in the whole country according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In his daily report on the state’s COVID-19 figures, Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that in the past 24 hours they had only been confirmed 426 positive infections with the virus throughout New York, out of 113,709 tests performed.

In addition, another figure that continues to show a significant decrease is that of hospitalizations, which now add up to only 777 patients, after 120 new cases were admitted on the last day. However, the deaths continue without descending from the surroundings of the ten, when reported this Wednesday 11 died from coronavirus.

“With COVID-19 numbers trending down for so many days in a row, we are on track to fully reopen a reinvented New York state,” said the Governor.

Cuomo recalled that warm weather activities across the state are in full swing and, “they are occurring mostly with a population that has already received the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not already done so, I encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that you can enjoy with your loved ones all that our beautiful state has to offer. “

And insisting that vaccination is key to recovery, the state president reported that almost 20 million doses had already been administered, having been placed until Wednesday exactly 19,716,297 statewide.

So far only the 47.9% of all New Yorkers who are eligible for immunization, including teens, are ‘fully’ vaccinated after receiving the two injections. The goal of the authorities is that at least 70% of the population already has the doses administered, which will allow the state’s economy to reopen in its entirety.

