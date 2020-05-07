New York —

Snow in May! And a heat wave in the west for Mother’s Day weekend

They announce cold and even snowfall in May in the eastern US.

A strong current of colder air is about to push hard towards the Midwest and East, where could break dozens of temperature records during the weekend of Mother’s day and also will make a little snow fall in May in the interior of the northeastern United States, reports the National Weather Service (NWS).

One final (maybe?) Push of winter will bring well below normal temperatures and snow to much of the northeast late this week and into the weekend. Accumulating snow is possible across much of the interior Northeast, with the heaviest snow likely across parts of Maine. pic.twitter.com/yrTYE3S14r – NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 6, 2020

Temperatures have already fallen close to or below average in many areas east of the Rocky Mountains, but a stronger cold front will cause temperatures to drop further at the end of the week, according to weather.com.

Even as the heat builds across the Southwest US, Ol ‘Man Winter takes a swipe at the Northern Rockies today. Expect a few inches of snow across western Montana, particularly above 5500 feet, with upwards of 10 inches of snow possible over the Little Belt Mountains. pic.twitter.com/ll7sWtdBdI – NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 6, 2020

You may be wondering why this is happening now that we are in May.

A high-pressure blockade near Greenland and another high-pressure “omega block” protruding north from the US west coast to the Arctic Ocean in northeast Alaska will work together to force the jet stream. Colder to make a steep drop to the south over the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

And also the “omega block” will be responsible for the record heat in the west through this weekend.

A plume of above average temperatures will impact the western U.S. along a coastal trough as below average temperatures fill in behind a cold front in the Midwest and east this weekend. pic.twitter.com/WVPRODgary – NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 5, 2020

The details of the coldest forecast in May

Much of the Midwest, South and East of the country will have temperatures close to or a few degrees below average until Thursday.

By Friday, the strongest cold front will spread across the Midwest and East, making it appear more in late March than early May. High temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees F below Friday’s average through Mother’s Day weekend.

Highs will only hit 40 ° F in most areas from the upper Midwest to the Great Lakes and the Northeast Inland on Friday. Much of the northeast will remain at 40 ° F still on Saturday. Some locations in the northern Great Lakes and at the highest elevations in the northeast interior may not exceed 30 ° F.

Temperatures will be quite chilly on Mother’s Day weekend, even in parts of the south.

Lows at 30 ° will occur in parts of the Carolinas and Tennessee Valley, including Nashville, Tennessee, where the average low this time of year is in the mid-50s.

Early morning temperatures of 20 ° are expected in the Great Lakes and inland parts to the northeast.

This late-season cold air can damage any sensitive spring vegetation where it causes frost or snow.

And heat records in the west

Meanwhile, the current heat wave in the west is resulting more than a dozen records or almost record for today (Wednesday), with various high temperatures above 100 degrees, reports the National Weather Service (NWS).

The current heat wave is resulting in more than a dozen record or near record highs for today (Wednesday), with several high temperatures above 100 degrees. pic.twitter.com/ZxMEajya0x – NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 7, 2020

