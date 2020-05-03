New York —

One of the dead Spaniards was a humanitarian worker for Psychologists Without Borders

Image of the crashed plane.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter / Courtesy

Six people died when a small plane crashed on Saturday Bolivia, four Spaniards and two Bolivian soldiers who were piloting the aircraft, reported official sources.

The accident occurred in the Amazon region of Beni during a humanitarian flight carrying the Spanish “for repatriation,” according to the Bolivian Air Force (FAB).

The Bolivian Air Force (FAB) Beechcraff Baron B-55 aircraft crashed at around 1:42 pm when it was conducting a “humanitarian aid” flight between the Bolivian cities of Trinidad, capital of the Beni region, and Santa Cruz.

The deceased are a captain and a lieutenant who were piloting the plane and four Spanish passengers, according to a FAB statement.

The deceased captain is Fabio Daniel J.L., Lt. Richard Anderson C.B., and the Spaniards Francisco José G.G., Yandira O.V., Deliz S.V. and Alba A.F., a humanitarian worker who belonged to Psychologists Without Borders, reported this non-governmental organization in the South American country.

Marcia Montoya, a member of this organization in Bolivia, indicated that the deceased was part of a collaboration program with Psychologists Without Borders in Valencia (Spain). He added that the aid worker had started his work in the region in September last year, had finished it in March and was planning to travel through Bolivia before returning to Spain, but the health emergency due to coronavirus prevented him from leaving the country.

The Bolivian Air Force launched an investigation “into the factors that caused the accident,” the results of which will be known within eight days.

NOW: A light plane from the Bolivian Air Force crashes in Santa Cruz, there are 6 dead, four of them are of Spanish nationality. pic.twitter.com/eowCuyBZCw – World in Conflict (@MundoEConflicto) May 2, 2020

The regional director in Beni of the Bolivian state airport company Aasana, David Pedraza, told the media in Trinidad that the aircraft had taken off from this city’s Military Air Base.

Pedraza reported that the destination was El Trompillo, a secondary airport in Santa Cruz, and about twelve minutes after takeoff he reported an engine failure, so he warned that he was returning to Trinidad and was given priority to land.

About eight or ten kilometers from the airport of origin, contact with the plane was lost and then smoke was seen in the place where it crashed, added the director.

One of the passengers died when he was transferred to a hospital and the rest were burned to death, he said.

Next week, a flight is planned between Santa Cruz, which has the main Bolivian airport in Viru Viru, and Madrid to repatriate Spaniards stranded in Bolivia, where a state of sanitary emergency due to the coronavirus has been declared, with the airspace closed except for flights. humanitarian and repatriation.

On March 21, two Bolivian soldiers, FAB crews, died on an instruction flight in the Bolivian region of Cochabamba.

.