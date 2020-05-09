New York —

The victims were found with signs of torture. There are already 2 arrested for this terrible crime

In the municipality of Keep in the state of Coahuila, to the north of Mexico, three sisters, two of them nurses and the other secretary of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), were killed and tortured in a home that became a silent witness to the terrifying crime.

The finding of the bodies, which presented signs of violence, was recorded in the middle of the morning.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State reported that corpses of the three were found inside a residence on Fifth Street, in the Compresora neighborhood, in Keep.

“Elements of the State Attorney General became aware of the finding of three people from the sex female, without vital signs, in a state of decomposition and that according to the first indications they would have died for constriction“It was reported in a statement.

“According to the first investigations, they were also identified as Cecilia N, of 48 years; Araceli N, 59, and Dora N, 56, who were sisters and worked in the federal sector of Health“The message points out to the media.

The three bodies were tied by the hands and feet, two were on the ground floor of the home and one on the top, on a bed.

The authorities indicated that the results of the necropsy and that the State Attorney General began an investigation into these events.

Given what happened the director of the IMSS, Zoé Oak grove, regretted the murders and sent condolences to the families of the victims.

For this crime, two subjects identified as Luis “NN”, a nurse at the IMSS clinic 16 and a nurse’s co-worker, were arrested, while the second was his friend and works as a machetero who works at the Torreón Food Market.

The professional exercise of women was ruled out as a crime, due to the investigation of a probable robbery.

In Mexico, there has been a constant aggression against medical personnel since cases of coronavirus or COVID-19An example of this were the threats that spread this week where an organized crime group threatens doctors.

