New York —

The massacre occurred in broad daylight. Disturbing link images, discretion recommended

Crime scene

Photo:

Archive / Printing

At least eight people were killed in the municipality of Victoria City in the border state of Tamaulipas in Mexico, an area where groups of drug trafficking they have a wide presence.

The victims, apparently all men between 25 and 35 years of age were in a store where all kinds of basic necessities were sold located in the neighborhood Loma Alta from the Tamaulipas capital, when hitmen heavily armed They arrived and without a word shot them without contemplation and in broad daylight, and then escaped without a trace.

#UltimaHora #Tamaulipas They slaughter 8 in #CdVictoria The armed command ends the life of apparently 8 people in the Loma Alta ejido. From the capital of Tamaulipas.

Inf via @TamCodigoRojo #EJO strong images pic.twitter.com/RoZjVR8kv2 – WATCHMAN (@vigilantehuaste) May 9, 2020

… Read more Chapito sends message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos chase people crossing the US-Mexico border// VIDEO: Police vs. Narcos in Michoacán

So far, the identity of those executed is unknown, nor how many criminals committed the bloody crime.

Despite the restrictions by the coronavirus, COVID-19, acts of violence continue to be committed even in broad daylight.

According to Mexican authorities, there are two drug cartels that operate in Tamaulipas: the Los Zetas Cartel (CDZ) and the Gulf Cartel (CDG), however, from these two criminal groups at least they are detached eight criminal cells they face each other: Los Zetas Old School; Northeast Cartel (CDN); The Meters; The Reds; The Fresitas; The Dragons; The Cyclones; and the Scorpions.

“For every death of us of coronavirus we will kill 10 doctors”, narcos threaten doctors

Actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball is shot dead

VIDEO: Narcocorrido singer killed with 100 bullets; so was his truck

VIDEO: The last moments of the Catrina of the CJNG, he had a gunshot wound to the neck

Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

.