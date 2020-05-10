New York —

A subject killed his own son and daughter-in-law inside a village house Green stick Of the municipality of Cosalá, in the state of Sinaloa in Mexico, an area where groups of the drug trafficking They are quite active.

The murdered young man was identified as Joaquín Adrián 21-year-old “N”, while the woman was apparently named White Esthela “N” and he was 24, and while the alleged living killer was named Filiberto “N” and was 68 years old.

According to witnesses, the elderly man shot his son and daughter-in-law to later kill himself with the same weapon in a house located on the main street of Palo Verde.

Municipal police officers went to the scene, who found the three people dead, reported what happened to experts and investigators from the State Attorney General’s Office who reviewed the crime scene and collected the evidence to define responsibilities.

The body of the woman was laid on the floor of the house and on top of that of the young man, and a few steps away was that of the alleged murderer and a pistol by his side, as a silent witness to the terrible act.

Although at first it was believed that the murderer had been the young man, the first official investigations dismissed that version, as the evidence pointed out that the true murderer would have been the 68-year-old man, although the motive for the crime is still unknown.

