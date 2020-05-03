New York —

TEXAS – Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas in phases for now does not include classrooms, but owners are already preparing to serve their clients in what will surely be a new way of operating.

On social media, some owners have shared some ideas to protect workers and customers.

Beauty salons, hairdressers, places that specialize in nails, haircuts, facials and eyebrows are intended to implement security measures and some have already modified their places of business.

A San Antonio nail salon has already installed enclosures around the chairs to keep customers separate while they are receiving service.

The owners of Vinpearl Nails and Lashes shared their ideas with colleagues, and other owners appear on social media sharing their alterations.

Abbott announced that lounges, bars, and gyms will likely be able to open on May 18 when Phase 2 of its plan to reopen takes effect, as long as new cases of COVID-19 do not dramatically escalate.

