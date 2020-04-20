New York photographer Peter Beard his death was confirmed this Sunday, the 19th. He had been missing since March 31, in the East End of Long Island, New York, where he lived with his wife, Nejma Beard.

His body was found by the police in a state park, after days of intense searches, hampered by the region’s dense vegetation. At 82, Beard suffered from dementia and the consequences of at least one stroke, according to information from The New York Times.

The photographer started his career in the fashion world, clicking for magazines like Vogue. Then, he dedicated his career to registering the environment, above all, with emblematic images of the African jungle, which earned him the reputation of “the last of the adventurers”.

Part of these photographs was published in his famous book The End of the Game, from 1965, in which he documented the richness of Kenya’s fauna, as well as the threats suffered by animals in the region. His works were exhibited in exhibitions at international photography centers in cities such as New York and Paris.

Heir to a great fortune, Beard frequented busy New York social life, like Andy Warhol’s famous Studio 54, with whom he was a friend. Names like Truman Capote and Francis Bacon were also part of their relationship.

Through the photographer’s official Instagram account, the family shared a statement in which they confirmed his death and thanked the police for their efforts and messages of support from fans. “He was a courageous explorer, always generous, charismatic and perceptive. Peter defined what it means to be open: open to new ideas, new encounters, new people, new ways of living and being. Always insatiably curious, he pursued his passions without restrictions and captured reality through a single lens “, says the note.

