Drug traffickers members of the Lord’s Cartel, whose main operations center is in the state of Morelos, in Mexico, they left two human heads and one narcomanta with a threatening message.

According to what can be seen in the images broadcast on social networks, the Lord’s Cartel asked the municipal presidents of the southern part of the state of Morelos, to stop paying fees to Los Rojos Cartel, another criminal group that has a presence in the area.

In the narco-message they also threaten their rivals by ensuring that they will end in the same way as the two victims of whom the rest of the body has not appeared.

The degree of violence of the Lord’s Cartel it contrasts with the samples of support that only in these days they had shown to inhabitants of the states of Michoacán and the Mexico state where apparently they collude with the Family Cartel Michoacana (LFM).

PEOPLE OF THE LORD 100 DELIVERY PANTRY IN #Michoacan AND #EdomexEnCasa Sicarios distributed pantries on behalf of the #Michoacana Family. They continue to deliver narco pantries throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/VEUyQLFzFZ – Bad (@PerroZancudo) May 9, 2020

It is not the first time that Lord’s Cartel shows their level of violence, because as we informed you last March 28, they released a video in which two alleged thieves who were shot to death and with the coup de grace after being questioned after being captured.

According to reports circulating on social networks, the bodies of both appeared in bags on the road that connects the state of Morelos with the port of Acapulco in the state of Warrior, to the Mexican south.

In the scenes that circulated on social networks lasting 52 seconds, the two young men appear kneeling and with their hands tied, while a distorted voice questions their names and then what they do, to which each of them responds that to steal, and then the same voice asks them what they steal to which the pair of suspected criminals responds that what they steal are bags, cars and motorcycles.

