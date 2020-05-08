New York —

Jonathan became a trend in social networks.

Photo:
Angel Ferretiz / Imago7

The Mexican soccer player Jonathan dos Santos He broke social networks after an image where he appears having sex with a woman went viral.

The photograph shows the footballer and his partner completely naked in bed, however, the scandal came when the ‘selfie’ would have appeared in the stories of Instagram from the midfielder, so the news spread like wildfire.

It seems that it was all an accident, minutes after the image was deleted, but it was too late since users made all kinds of speculations about the woman’s identity and even, many claimed that the girl in question was the famous Kylie Jenner.

Later and thanks to the ‘stalkers’ another version came out and they pointed to the model Amanda Tirvizas as the woman with whom the player Galaxy Enjoy the quarantine, since recently the Mexican team has been very present in the photos of the young woman.

