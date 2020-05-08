New York —

Jonathan became a trend in social networks.

Photo:

Angel Ferretiz / Imago7

The Mexican soccer player Jonathan dos Santos He broke social networks after an image where he appears having sex with a woman went viral.

The photograph shows the footballer and his partner completely naked in bed, however, the scandal came when the ‘selfie’ would have appeared in the stories of Instagram from the midfielder, so the news spread like wildfire.

Jonathan Dos Santos for the next president of Mexico and captain of the team, Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/VCqaWt0sYf – Luis King Bolaños ♠ ️ ♥ ️ ♣ ️ ♦ ️⚽ (@LuisBolanosmty) May 8, 2020

😮 NATIONAL PRIDE | Jonathan Dos Santos has just become the best footballer in the #Concacaf. Point. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/czDvj6JREo – Green Passes (@PasadosDeVerde) May 8, 2020

It seems that it was all an accident, minutes after the image was deleted, but it was too late since users made all kinds of speculations about the woman’s identity and even, many claimed that the girl in question was the famous Kylie Jenner.

If Jonathan Dos Santos really slept with Kylie Jenner, he should be named captain of the Mexican team, national hero and his face in this photo should appear on the 500 peso bills. There’s no more. pic.twitter.com/ynaWGVq3TC – Andros Sant (@ andros10) May 8, 2020

Later and thanks to the ‘stalkers’ another version came out and they pointed to the model Amanda Tirvizas as the woman with whom the player Galaxy Enjoy the quarantine, since recently the Mexican team has been very present in the photos of the young woman.

It’s that easy for soccer players to hit, click Jonathan Dos Santos. HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/ignle11k70 – Martinalgui (@MartinoliCuri) May 8, 2020

.