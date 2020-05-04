New York —

Scientists and pharmaceutical companies are in a race to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, the disease that has caused a pandemic and social and economic consequences worldwide still unknown.

In that sense, Pfizer says it will produce millions of coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year, which would mark a record in the development of a drug of this nature.

According to a report by the . agency, the objective of the American pharmacist is produce between 10 and 20 million vaccines by the end of 2020, doses that would be used for emergencies. He is currently developing the drug in conjunction with the German company BioNtech, and has already tested it in humans.

The medicine uses “messenger RNA” technology that has never been used in a vaccine before and that, it is hoped, will soon begin testing in the United States as well.

“Of course we need to see and wait to see how the efficacy and safety of the vaccine is demonstrateda, hopefully in the coming months, “said the global director of Pfizer Vaccines, Nanette Cocero, to the journalistic agency.

Other pharmaceutical giants also compete to develop a vaccine. AstraZeneca he joined the tests carried out by the University of Oxford on volunteers. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax they work on their own vaccines.

Julie Gerberding, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and current director of Merck’s patient area, warned that there are many aspects of the new coronavirus that science is unaware of, so an initially successful vaccine may become ineffective later.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far registered 70 vaccines in development in different parts of the world.

.